Bear Valley schools to begin with hybrid schedule — maybe
At its July 15 board meeting, the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees gave consensus to begin the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid schedule. This is a departure from the consensus given about six weeks earlier to return to the classroom 100 percent full time.
A lot of things have changed since June, and Superintendent Mary Suzuki said on Tuesday the district was developing hybrid and distant learning models for the start of the school year. At the Wednesday meeting, she told the board and the audience attending via Zoom, that everything could change within 24 hours and definitely before the start of the school year due to COVID-19.
A hybrid model would have students in the classroom two days per week and online instruction the other days. There are different schedules being discussed.
Teachers speaking via written comments submitted prior to the start of the meeting, overwhelmingly urged the board to start the school year full distance learning. The safety of students and staff needs to be the top priority and the only way to provide that safety is via distance learning.
In the model presented, Suzuki said transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade at least could return to the classroom instead of a hybrid model. She can keep class sizes to 12-15 students for those grades and hire more teachers to provide the small class sizes.
Suzuki is scheduled to meet with the county office of education next week and the local board will hold a special meeting to finalize plans, which are subject to change at a moment's notice due to COVID-19. Read more on this story at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Big Bear sees largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases
San Bernardino County data shows there are now 37 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear Valley. That's a one-day increase of nine, the largest spike in the Valley since the start of the tracking.
Sugarloaf and Fawnskin are now being counted separately rather than within the Big Bear City totals as unincorporated areas. There were four cases reported in Sugarloaf yesterday, none in Fawnskin. Additionally, there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Big Bear Lake and 15 in Big Bear City.
These are cumulative totals since the pandemic began. There have been 26 new cases reported since mid-June.
Big Bear Chamber surveys Village merchants
With the governor's orders limiting restaurants to outdoor dining, Village businesses are being asked to consider several options. They will be asked about the closure of one or both of the Village L streets Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive, closing side streets such as Stone Road or Pedder Drive, setting up dining options in city-owned parking lots, one-way traffic in the Village or any combination of the ideas.
Any closure would be temporary and limited in days and hours. The City Council is expected to hold a special meeting to consider the results and possibly act on a recommendation. A date has not been set.
