Big Bear July 4 fireworks show postponed
There will be no fireworks show on July 4 in Big Bear this year due to COVID-19. Based on Governor Gavin Newsom's orders announced yesterday, the city chose to hit the pause button on the annual show.
A virtual fireworks show sill be shown on the city of Big Bear Lake's website and on Channel 182 for Spectrum subscribers.
Restaurants close indoor dining just before busy holiday
Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all restaurants to close indoor dining effective immediately to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closure is in effect for at least three weeks.
The governor's order is in effect for 19 counties in the state, including San Bernardino County. Big Bear restaurants reacted immediately yesterday to cease indoor dining. Patio seating is still available for those who have outdoor patio options. Take-out and delivery is also still available.
With a busy holiday weekend ahead and the anticipation of a sold out weekend, the interim CEO of Visit Big Bear is concerned about dining capacity for visitors. Michael Perry said Visit Big Bear is urging visitors who have rented a cabin or house in Big Bear this weekend and for the coming weeks, to bring their own food and supplies and plan to cook at the rental. Dining capacity will be limited, Perry said.
Perry said Visit Big Bear supports the decision to postpone the fireworks, but the restaurant limitation is troubling and affect capacity and the ability to feed guests.
Look for more on this story on bigbeargrizzly.net.
No personal fireworks allowed in Big Bear
Fire officials are reminding Big Bear's residents and visitors that fireworks of any kind, including safe and sane, are prohibited. Those discovered with personal fireworks will be cited and face hefty fines.
Forest Service personnel are also reminding campers to follow all rules regarding campfires. There have been several illegal campfires in the past week that have caused brush fires in the San Bernardino National Forest.
Ground fires are not allowed on the forest. All campfires must be within a Forest-Service-provided metal ring or barbecue grill at an ope developed recreation site or campground.
Forest Service personnel will be patrolling throughout the holiday period to ensure compliance. Illegal ground fires on the San Bernardino National Forest, and violations are a federal offense punishable by a fine up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization. You could also be facing jail time.
Check out Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender
This week's issue of the digital Weekender is now available. This week's issue features community bike rides, a virtual run and the Sightseeing column of places to go and things to see in Big Bear.
