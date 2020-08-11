Construction begins next week
The Stanfield Cutoff connectivity project is set to begin next week. Parking and traffic will be impacted.
The project once complete will eliminate parking entirely on one side of the highway but add parking in other spots along the roadway. There will be a crosswalk midway for those people headed to the lake. Read more on this project in the Aug. 12 issue of The Grizzly.
No election needed
The number of candidates matches the number of seats open on two local boards, meaning they will be seated by acclamation.
Incumbents John Russo and Larry Walsh will retain their seats on the Big Bear City Community Services District board as they are running unopposed. The same for incumbents John Eminger and Tom Bradford, who are running unopposed for their seats on the Big Bear Municipal Water District board.
Read more on the November election in the Aug. 12 issue of The Big Bear Grizzly.
New testing site offered
The city of Big Bear Lake is in business to assist with COVID-19 testing. At its Aug. 11 meeting, the City Council approved spending close to $50,000 to purchase equipment and test kits for a local healthcare facility.
The purchase will include 900 test kits and the equipment to process the tests. The results will be available within an hour.
Additionally, there will be another San Bernardino County sponsored testing site in Big Bear offered on Tuesday, Aug. 17. It will be at the Big Bear Lake City Hall.
Stories we're working on for the Aug. 12 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• What's up with Kmart? The big box store is small on merchandise. Will it remain open?
• Headed to college. Has COVID-19 affected college plans for Big Bear students?
• Fireworks for Thanksgiving. There is the possibility the fireworks show could take place on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
• A smooth ride. Bicycles are rolling out the doors as more people hop on as their main mode of transportation.
These stories and more in the Aug. 12 issue of The Grizzly.
