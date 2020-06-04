Big Bear kids headed back to the classroom
At it's June 3 meeting, the Bear Valley Unified School District board gave its consensus for students to return full time, 100 percent to the classroom in August.
Superintendent Mary Suzuki provided information to the board from the Centers for Disease Control and the San Bernardino County Public Health Officer who both gave the go-ahead to return to the classroom for the coming school year.
The news is a change from what Suzuki said earlier. She said she didn't expect a decision on which option would be selected until mid July.
The school year begins Aug. 3. Suzuki said the district's plan was submitted to the county and discussed with the CDC. Face coverings will be required on the bus and during passing periods in hallways, but not all day, Suzuki said.
Six feet physical distancing isn't possible but every effort will be made to create at least 2 or 3 feet between desks, which will all face forward, according to Suzuki. Class sizes will be at 24 or 25 students whenever possible.
The consensus isn't a final stamp of approval, as more details need to be developed. And the other options will also continue to be developed in case a hybrid option becomes necessary or the favored alternative before school begins.
Board members shared some concerns regarding senior staff members, PE, sports and extra curricular activities, costs, and testing for students and staff for COVID-19. Those are details that are being worked on.
More on this story will be found on the Big Bear Grizzly website and in the June 10 print edition.
SNF residents moving home
The residents of Bear Valley Community Hospital's skilled nursing facility are leaving their temporary digs in Lake William and moving back to the hospital.
John Friel, CEO for the healthcare district, said the residents will be transferred from Camp Oakes back to the hospital on June 20. It will be a reverse of when the residents were moved to the temporary facility in April.
The move was made to protect the most venerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic. None of the residents has shown signs of the coronavirus, Friel said. Changes have been made at the hospital to create more negative pressure rooms so if a COVID-19 patient is at the hospital, the patient can be isolated, Friel said.
Marchers share their message in Big Bear
It started small and continued to build. A peaceful protest took place in Big Bear Lake on June 3 to support the Black Lives Matter movement. A diverse group stood on the corner and sidewalk at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and the Interlaken Center carrying signs and shouting their message.
