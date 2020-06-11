Animal Control, city of Big Bear Lake update agreement
At it's June 8 meeting, the Big Bear Lake City Council was provided with information regarding an update to the existing agreement with San Bernardino County Animal Control. The city provides space for the animal shelter on North Shore Drive just east of Stanfield Cutoff.
A public hearing is set for July 13 for the ordinance that will update regulations bringing the city of Big Bear Lake in line with other cities in the county. One significant change will have all calls for animal control issues within the city limits such as barking dogs referred to the county Animal Control office instead of handled by city code enforcement.
Under current regulations, reports of stray animals, leash law violations, barking dogs and similar matters within the city are answered by code compliance through the 866-CODE line.
Another change when the new regulations take effect are licensing and rabies tags. Currently the city offers a two-year rabies tag and a one-year license. The county offers a three-year rabies and three-year license.
Big Bear Lake is the only city that has not adopted the county codes, according to Brian Cronin, chief animal control officer for the county.
More businesses expected to open June 12
Hotels are among the businesses allowed to open for leisure travel as of Friday, June 12, in California. The lodging industry has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 stay-at-home order that closed businesses throughout the state.
In May, the Big Bear Lake City Council voted not to enforce Governor Gavin Newsom's order, which opened the door for many businesses to open. Days later, San Bernardino County was granted its variance, which gave blessing to many businesses for re-opening. While short-term/vacation rentals were allowed to operate, hotels were not.
It's unknown exactly which hotels in Big Bear will open their doors and accept guests this weekend, but we will keep you updated as information becomes available. We expect the Best Western and The Lodge at Big Bear Lake to be among the hotels opening.
Chautauqua seniors graduate today
Fourteen graduates will be honored and receive their diplomas at a drive-thru graduation ceremony today.
The Chautauqua graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Big Bear High School. Graduates will arrive at the school with parents and family inside their vehicle, drive around the back side of the campus to the stage set up near the tennis courts on the south side of the facility. Principal Tina Fulmer will be on the stage as diplomas are delivered to each individual student.
The graduate and one family member can exit the vehicle for photos. The family and graduate then return to the vehicle to exit and make way for the next graduate.
On Friday, June 12, also beginning at 10 a.m., Big Bear High School holds a drive-thru ceremony for its graduates. The process will be the same as Chautauqua for the 164 seniors. A parade from the high school into the Village area of Big Bear Lake is planned following the ceremony.
On June 11, Big Bear Middle School held a virtual promotion ceremony. The video will be available for viewing on the middle school website later today.
Camps, zoo to re-open
Big Bear Alpine Zoo will reopen on at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus. Face coverings are required and guests are asked to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other guests and staff.
Day camps are also allowed to re-open in the next phase. Bear Valley Kids Camp is registering campers for the summer session. Click here for more information.
