No trout tournament
The TroutfesT has been canceled. The Big Bear Municipal Water District board voted 4-0-1 to deny the permit for the Oct. 3-4 event.
Board member Larry Cooke abstained due to possible conflict.
Mike Stephenson, general manager of the MWD, left the decision to the board. He said staff isn't adequate to handle the possible influx of 2,000 people for the tourney. Marina owners supported postponing the event this year, citing similar concerns.
Village construction begins
After a two-year delay, plans for a retail and food service business in the Village are of Big Bear Lake is moving forward.
The site that once house a photo shop and was a gas stations years ago, is slated to be transformed into a yogurt shop, gift store and retail space once complete. Fencing is in place around the site at the northeast corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue as construction begins.
Big Bear's positivity rate well below county levels
According to information provided by Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush, the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Big Bear is 7.2 percent. The overall county rate is 13 percent.
There are currently eight active cases in Big Bear, with a cumulative total of 91 cases since March. It was reported that another Bear Valley Unified School District staff member has tested positive. This staff member is at Big Bear High School, the other three are at North Shore Elementary School. It's unknown if these cases are part of the current active case counts.
All residents are urged to be tested, even if you don't have symptoms. There are numerous test sites available in San Bernardino County. A county-sponsored test site was held in Big Bear Aug. 18 and another is planned for September. Bear Valley Urgent Care will be offering COVID-19 tests in partnership with the city of Big Bear Lake possibly by Sept. 1.
Tests are also offered at Bear Valley Community Healthcare District. However, a doctor's note is required to participate. Tests are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m.
