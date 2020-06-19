Face masks required
Governor Gavin Newsom took the guessing out of when and where face coverings are required by issuing a statewide mandate requiring face masks.
Newsom's order took effect June 18 and requires face coverings for everyone in public places indoors and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. There are exceptions for children and those with medical conditions.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush said the city has always encouraged wearing face coverings, but has not made them mandatory. The governor's order takes the uncertainty out of when and where face coverings should be worn. Rush said it's not too much to ask to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and avoid another shutdown.
No special city council meeting Monday
At its June 16 special meeting, the Big Bear Lake City Council tentatively scheduled another special meeting for June 22. The council would continue discussing whether to close the Village L on a trial basis or look for other ways to create more physical distance for pedestrians as well as mask requirements.
Frank Rush, city manager, said the meeting was canceled. There didn't seem to be much support among the council members at this time for pursuing a street closure, Rush said. Ironically, the governor answered the mask questions with his statewide order issued June 18.
Fire Department admin committee meets June 23
Big Bear Fire Authority's administrative committee tackles the question regarding the department's fund balance at a meeting set for 4:30 p.m. June 23. The matter was moved to committee earlier this month during the full board's regular meeting when the budget for the coming year was adopted.
The balance could be allocated to capital or equipment replacement for example. The admin committee is also scheduled to address whether pursuing a request for proposal for an outside agency taking on operations of the department. That matter is not on the June 23 agenda.
The meeting is not being held via Zoom but is open to the public. The meeting will be held in the apparatus bay at the Fire Station, 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Use the forest wisely
Forest officials report an increase in illegal campfires as more people venture to the outdoors. The mountains and forest areas are popular as summer begins and people emerge from the COVID-19 stay at home orders. The number of illegal campfires has risen more than 150 percent.
Under current fire restrictions, building, maintaining, attending or using a campfire is only allowed in fire rings provided by the Forest Service at open developed recreation sites, such as campgrounds and yellow post sites (Yellow post sites are dispersed individual campsites with a fire ring and picnic table; they are not attached to a campground).
As Smokey Bear says, only you can prevent forest fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.