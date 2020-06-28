Test results due this week
More than 200 people took part in a COVID-19 test site in Big Bear on June 19. The results should be available sometime this week.
The city of Big Bear Lake partnered with San Bernardino County to host the walk-up test site at Big Bear Lake City Hall.
As of this writing, Big Bear has 12 positive, confirmed cases. Data was adjusted earlier in the week to show eight cases in the city of Big Bear Lake. One new case was reported in unincorporated areas of the Valley. The adjustment moved one case from the unincorporated area to the city of Big Bear Lake.
San Bernardino County is on a watch list as the positivity rate increases along with hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.
July 4 fireworks show streamed live
Big Bear Lake's annual July 4 fireworks show on the lake can be seen from home, even if your home is in the East Valley. All you need is an internet connection.
The show will be live streamed on several platforms, including the Big Bear Mountain Resort website, the city of Big Bear Lake's website and on Chanel 182 if you have Spectrum Cable service.
The barge where the fireworks are from is being moved farther west to the middle of Big Bear Lake to create a larger viewing arena. The show should be able to be seen from more areas along the North and South shores as well as the traditional viewing spots.
Spectators are asked to practice social distancing, wear face coverings if in areas where distancing isn't possible, and to stay home if you are not feeling well.
28th anniversary of Landers-Big Bear quake
June 28 is the 28th anniversary of the 7.2 and 6.5 earthquakes respetively that hit in the early morning hours.
It happened on Sunday, June 28, 28 years ago causing millions of dollars of damage. Chimneys fell, houses shifted off foundations and people were sleeping in their front yards. There were thousands of aftershocks for months.
In 1992, the Big Bear Grizzly staff moved to a new location to produce the paper, which went out on time despite the damage to the Grizzly office building in the Village. We moved to a building on the boulevard which currently houses Haus of Floor Decor and at the time was the home of a photography studio.
