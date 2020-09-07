Highway 38 remains closed due to fire
The El Dorado fire has burned more than 7,000 acres in the Yucaipa and Oak Glen areas and is 5 percent contained. The commmunities of Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls and portions of Yucaipa remain under mandatory of evacuation.
Highway 38 is closed between Bryant Street and Angelus Oaks. That means the exodus of holiday travelers from Big Bear will need to use Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley and the high desert or Highway 18 to 330 toward San Bernardino.
Crews battling the El Dorado fire are working in rugged terrain and facing triple digit temperatures. The fire is burning up the Yucaipa Ridge on the south side. it has crested the ridge and is burning on the north slope toward Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls.
The fire was caused by a gender reveal party at El Dorado Park. A smoke-generating pyrotechic device was used at the gender reveal event.
Fire danger remains high
Hot, dry conditions in California has fire officials on high alert, and they want the public to be at the same alert level and work to prevent forest fires.
Resources are stretched thin across the state and the entire West due to the fires burning across the state. All fire agencies have increased staffing to support firefighting efforts.
Fire officials are asking the public to do its part to prevent fires by following all fire restrictions and being aware of your surroundings. If evacuation orders are issued, heed the orders and leave the area immediately. Firefighters need to be focused on battling fires not managing people.
