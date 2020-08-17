Cumulative cases top 80
The cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley is at 82. Of those, less than 10 are active as of Aug. 16.
Hospitalizations in San Bernardino County continue to decline with 549 people hospitalized. Of those, 468 are confirmed and 81 are suspected of having COVID-19.
The daily positivity rate is at 12.9 percent and the seven day average is at 14.2 percent. The seven day average has declined since a high of 21.5 percent in late July.
Testing offered in Big Bear
A county-sponsored testing site takes place at the Big Bear Lake City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The appointment portal is closed. If there are tests available, those without an appointment will be tested.
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District offers testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments are necessary, and patients must have a doctor's orders and exhibiting symptoms.
The city and the Urgent Care center in Big Bear Lake have partnered to offer 900 tests for the coronavirus. The testing site should be operational by Sept. 1. Appointments will be necessary, but you will not need a doctor's order nor have symptoms.
CSD meets tonight
The Big Bear City Community Services District board meets at 5 p.m. tonight via Zoom.
The agenda is light and features routine reports from department managers.
To participate in the meeting via Zoom, log in using this link. The passcode is 916793.
School board meets Wednesday
Bear Valley Unified School District's board will meet Aug. 19. The board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. A report from Debbie Burton, president of the Bear Valley Education Association, is expected prior to the board adjourning into closed session. The open session portion of the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. BVEA is the certificated labor group.
During closed session, the board will continue its performance review of the superintendent. It is expected that Mary Suzuki's contract will be extended another four years, as that is on the agenda during open session.
Suzuki will also provide an update on COVID-19 as it relates to the school district.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. To participate, click here.
