San Bernardino County seeks input
On Tuesday, July 14, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposed updated county charter. The discussion will include action as to whether to place the revised charter on the Nov. 3 ballot or to return the county to a general law county.
The county's charter was adopted in 1913. The proposed changes include updates to language and incorporating new governance practices. The pubic is invited to weigh in on the matter at the meeting.
The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 10 a.m., but the charter item won't be heard until 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more information as well as how to submit comments, click here.
City Council meets tonight
Big Bear Lake's City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. July 13. The meeting is open to the public, with masks required and physical distancing protocols in place.
On the agenda are construction contracts, a wedding venue and an update on COVD-19. The construction contract is for the Stanfield Cutoff connectivity project.
City Manager Frank Rush wil give an update on the impacts of COVID-19 in the community as case counts continue to increase.
The meeting is streamed live on the city's website at www.citybigbearlake.com and broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 182.
Bear Valley Unified School board meets Wednesday
The 2020-21 school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 3, and there is a lot to do to prepare. One of the biggest items is the challenge of COVID-19. In June, the board gave its consensus to a plan for returning students full-time 100 percent to the classroom. While there is still a low count of positive COVID-19 cases in Big Bear, the numbers have increased significantly since the June meeting.
Superintendent Mary Suzuki said plans are fluid, and she and administrators are working hard to create a re-opening plan that will keep students, teachers and all staff safe. Read more on the plans in the July 15 issue of the Grizzly.
To participate in the July 15 school board meeting being held via Zoom, log in here.
Big Bear confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The latest data released by San Bernardino County shows 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley. There are 16 cases in the city of Big Bear Lake and 10 in the unincorporated areas of the Valley. City Manager Frank Rush confirmed that a city employee has tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.