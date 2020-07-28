Trail on schedule
Dubbed the High School Trail, the Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation reported good progress is being made.
During a report to the board via Zoom, John Goepp said 1.7 miles of the 3.2 mile trail have been rough cut and 1.2 miles hand cut. The trail is on land donated to the district. Read more of the story here.
Big Bear COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Big Bear hit 60 as of July 27. The recent increase may be attributed to possible infections during the July 4 holiday weekend.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush said the increase is concerning. But he said it's important to remember that the number is still a relatively low percentage of the population of the Valley.
The city of Big Bear Lake reports 32 confirmed cases, Big Bear City 24 and Sugarloaf reports four cases.
Hospitalizations in San Bernardino County are at 638 positive COVID-19 patients and 100 suspected COVID-19 patients. There are 102 surge capacity beds in use.
San Bernardino County began setting up Alternative Care Sites at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center yesterday to create more bed space due to the spike in cases of the coronavirus in the county. The positivity rate hit 12.5 percent yesterday in the county. The seven day average for the positivity rate is at 20.2 percent.
Stories we're working on for the July 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Back to school. How Bear Valley teachers are preparing for their distance learning classrooms.
• Village experiment. Was the trial closure of Village streets a success?
• On the ballot. Several local candidates make it official. We'll tell you who and what they have to say about their campaign for office.
• Moon Camp update. The San Bernardino Board of Supervisors considers the Fawnskin development at its meeting today.
These stories and more can be found in the July 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
