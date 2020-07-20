Big Bear cumulative total tops 40 COVID-19 cases
As of July 19, the cumulative total of positive, confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear Valley hit 41. The case count has increased from 11 on June 16.
It's expected that the first 11 patients have recovered, and it's possible some of the 30 additional cases may have recovered or be on the road to recovery.
San Bernardino County officials say that the spike in positive cases is primarily due to family gatherings. Information gathered by contact tracers shows that 71 percent of the people who contracted the coronavirus in San Bernardino County within the past 28 days had attended a family gathering.
Bear Valley schools going virtual
When the new school year begins on Aug. 3, teachers will be in the classrooms, but students will not.
Based on Governor Gavin Newsom's mandate issued July 17, school districts in 32 counties across the state will begin the school year with full distance learning. Big Bear is among those districts.
The 32 counties are those on the state's monitoring list due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Distance learning will look much different than it did when Bear Valley schools closed last March and went to distance learning. There will be accountability for students and teachers, attendance taken daily and students will receive grades.
Look for more on distance learning in the July 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Announcement due regarding prep sports expected today
The CIF-SS officials hold a press conference July 20 regarding the high school sports season. With more than half of the state's school districts beginning the school year with distance learning, it's expected that fall sports will not take place in the fall or if all.
Earlier in the year, the CIF-SS commissioner said there was the possibility of delaying the start of the season, or maybe changing the schedules. That was months before the announcement of distance learning.
We will bring you more on the story online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net and in the July 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
