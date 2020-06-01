No new cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear
For close to a month, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has remained stable in Big Bear at nine. Three cases are in the unincorporated areas and six in the city of Big Bear Lake. It's believed that most, if not all, of those people have recovered.
Masks distributed in Big Bear Lake
Visit Big Bear, the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce and the city of Big Bear Lake partnered to distribute face coverings to visitors and residents in the Village during the weekend.
The free masks were handed out to those not wearing them. Many Big Bear businesses are requiring customers to wear face coverings to enter the store or restaurant. Businesses are also practicing social distancing and most require staff to wear the face coverings as well.
Bear Valley Unified to consider plans for 2020-21 school year
On Wednesday, June 3, the local school board will hear an update on the impacts of COVID-19 on the district and what that means for next school year. Superintendent Mary Suzuki tells us there are three options to consider, but no decision will be made on June 3. This is just a first look. She doesn't expect a final decision until mid July.
The district surveyed parents and community members, met with principals, teachers and classified staff members, and administrators to develop the various alternatives. The health and safety of students and staff are the top priorities, Suzuki said.
Suzuki said more than 50 percent of the survey respondents said they want kids back in school full-time. That is one option, as well as a hybrid model of part distance learning and part in-classroom learning. The third option would be to continue distance learning.
The Bear Valley Virtual Academy is also a viable option for any parents who prefer to continue the digital leaning no matter what option the district chooses. Parents are asked to register their student for Virtual Academy, which is available for kindergarten through 12th grade, as soon as possible. Suzuki said that allows the district to plan for teachers and resources needed.
More on the Virtual Academy can be found in the Big Bear Grizzly and at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Arctic Circle to close in June
Beginning next Monday, June 8, a portion of Highway 18 in the Arctic Circle will be closed in both directions for a rock-scale project.
The road will be closed Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to use Highway 38 to Redlands or Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley to reach or leave Big Bear.
