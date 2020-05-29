Face mask giveaway
The city of Big Bear Lake, Visit Big Bear and the Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to hand out masks during the weekend. There will be two stations in the Village area to provide face coverings for those without them and to provide information and education to the public.
We'll provide more on this story when we learn more.
One week of school remains
The last day of school for Bear Valley Unified is June 11. Chautauqua High School graduation ceremonies are planned for June 11 and Big Bear High School graduation is set for June 12. Both are drive-thru ceremonies.
Big Bear Middle School will hold a virtual promotion ceremony on June 11.
Fire Department to consider budget
On Tuesday, June 2, the Big Bear Fire Authority board will meet to consider the 2020-21 fiscal budget. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
With the defeat of Measure I in March, significant cuts and operational chanhave been proposed to sustain the department well into the future. The department will implement Ambulance Operator positions, which are nonsafety positions and prohibited from fighting fires or entering situations that would require safety skills. They will drive ambulances only.
The change reduces safety staffing daily from 13 to nine, but would increase overall staffing.
Other changes include elimination of two administrative positions, which took place earlier in the year, elimination of staffing at the Baldwin Lake station in the winter months when CalFire is not staffing the station. An ambulance will be at the station during winter. No overtime staffing will take place at the Sugarloaf Fire Station during winter and a fleet mechanic will be hired to reduce maintenance expenses.
To participate in the meeting being held via teleconfernence and Zoom the public can call in at 669-900-6833 with meeting ID 852 0376 5015. To join the Zoom meeting online, the login is
http://us02web.zoom.us/j/85203765015.
Weekend activities
Tee time reservations are required at Bear Mountain Golf Course, which opened about 10 days ago for the summer season. Enjoy the fantastic weather with a day on the links.
Boating, hiking, biking, horseback riding and more are calling your name this weekend. Consider renting an e-bike from Goldsmiths Sports and explore.
Retail stores are open as are most restaurants for dine-in service. Modifications are in place including physical distancing and face covering requirements.
