Big Bear safe from El Dorado Fire
The brush fire that started Sept. 5 in the Yuciapa and Oak Glen areas exploded yesterday forcing new evacuation order for Angelus Oaks to Onyx Summit. While the evacuees were told to head north to Big Bear, Big Bear Valley is not threatened at this time by the fire.
The blaze crossed Highway 38 near Mountain Home Village and charred an additonal 80-100 acres. Firefighters protected the community of Forest Falls, and the evacuation of the communities up the mountain are safe at this time.
More than 12,000 acres have burned in the El Dorado Fire and it's 19 percent contained. Highway 38 remains closed in both directions.
Authorities seeking armed robbery suspects
On Sept. 7, Big Bear Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Alpine Liquor in Big Bear Lake for a report of an armed robbery. They are still searching for the three unidentified suspects.
According to authorities, the suspects entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. A verbal and physical fight broke out with one of the suspects allegedly shooting the store clerk in the leg before fleeing the store.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects. All three have identifying tattoos. They are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows them or there whereabouts, call the sheriff's department at 909-866-0100. Read more here.
Oktoberfest opens Friday
The 50th annual Big Bear Oktoberfest is scheduled to open on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. This year's event will look different than years past.
Advance reservations are required for admission. Face coverings and social distancing will be required as well. All activities take place outside in the Wyatt's open area.
According to the Oktoberfest website, the 50th annual event will return to its roots with a small, intimate backyard affair. There will be music and dancing and some of the favorite contests you expect at Oktoberfest.
To reserve your ticket, click here or visit the bigbearevents.com website.
All national forests closed in California
On Sept. 7, the US Forest Service closed eight national forests mostly in the Southern and Central California area. Yesterday, the remaining 10 national forests were added to the closure order.
With hundreds of fires burning not only in California but the entire West, resources are stretched to their limit. Closing the forests to all recreation is an attempt to prevent further human caused fires.
That means no hiking, no biking, no horseback riding, no camping, no off-roading, no geocaching — no nothing — no the forest.
The urban areas of the forest, meaning Big Bear, is not closed. Only the gates of the forest are closed and the forest off limits.
Big Bear tops 100 cumulative COVID-19 cases
As of Sept. 9, the cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley is at 102. There are approximately 10-12 active cases at this time.
Countywide, the numbers are trending in the right direction to allow the county to move to the red tier. As of Sept. 9, the positivity rate is at 7.34 percent, which is in the red tier. The new case rate is still in purple, but getting closer to the next tier at 8 new cases per 100,000 per day. It needs to drop to between 4 and 7 new cases per 100,000 and the positivity rate between 5 and 8 percent.
Big Bear Lake waiting on test kits
The partnership between the city of Big Bear Lake and the Urgent Care Center to administer up to 900 COVID-19 tests is in limbo until the test kits arrive.
It was hoped the testing would begin by Sept. 1, but the kits have not arrived. Tests will be administered as soon as the kits arrive.
A county-sponsored testing site is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Big Bear Lake City Hall. Tests will be administered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments will be necessary. The appointment portal will open closer to the test date.
