We're closed
The San Bernardino National Forest is closed to all recreation temporarily due to fire danger.
Effective Sept. 7, U.S. Forest Service officials closed eight national forests in California as fire danger increases and resources are stretched thin battling brush fires. The closure prohibits recreation of all kinds on the forest. This means no hiking, biking, horseback riding, camping, fishing, off-roading and more.
The situation will be evaluated daily, but the temporary closure is for at least one week. Read more here.
Scrambling against Santa Ana
With the forecast of Santa Ana winds moving into the Southland, firefighters are working to create lines around brush fires burning in the San Bernardino and Angeles national forests before the winds arrive.
Good progress was made on the El Dorado Fire burning in Yucaipa and Oak Glen. The fire is 7 percent contained but has grown to 9,671 acres. Crews are pushing the blaze toward the Apple Fire that burned in the area last month, which will create a natural fire break.
Unhealthy air
Drift smoke from the Creek Fire in Central California, the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest and the El Dorado Fire blew into Big Bear Sept. 7. A smoke advisory remains for the area.
Close windows if possible and stay indoors, especially those with breathing issues.
Highway 38 remains closed
Due to the El Dorado Fire, Highway 38 remains closed to all traffic between Bryant Street and Angelus Oaks. Motorists are advised to use Highway 18/330 from San Bernardino or Highway 18 from the High Desert.
What we're working on for the Sept. 9 issue of The Grizzly:
• Forest closure. More on what the temporary closure means for Big Bear Valley.
• Celebrating Shirley Wood. The former co-publisher of the Big Bear Grizzly with her husband, Bob, died Aug. 16. Family and friends will honor her on Sept 27.
• Sneak peek. We toured the new zoo site in Moonridge as park officials prepare for the move.
• Weekend wrap. The final three-day weekend of the summer season brought huge crowds to the Valley. Was Big Bear ready?
• COVID-19 update. When will San Bernardino County and Big Bear move to the red tier and see more businesses open.
These stories and more in the Sept. 9 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.