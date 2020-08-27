Trending in the right direction
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in San Bernardino County of COVID-19 patients are decreasing. The decrease is hope that the county could be off the state's monitoring list if numbers continue to head in the right direction.
Two significant criteria, the daily caseload and positivity rate still remain above thresholds. The case rate average for the past 14 days is at 231.9 per 100,000 people and the seven-day average positivity rate is at 12.5 percent, down from a high of more than 20 percent a month ago. The numbers need to be below 100 per 100,000 with a less than 8 percent positivity rate to meet criteria.
In Big Bear Valley, the cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 is 97. The majority of those have recovered, with less than 10 expected to be active cases at this time.
Authorities search for probationers, suspects
Big Bear Sheriff's Deputies are asking the public's help in locating three different people. Two are believed to be together, and the cases are not related.
Detectives are searching for Kelly Roark and Jessica Bowden, both parolees, who are reportedly traveling together. Roark may have removed his GPS ankle monitor.
Detectives are also searching for David Lock, who is a suspect in a burglary that occured in Big Bear City on Aug. 21. Lock is suspected of entering a house through a second story window while the residents were sleeping, shortly after midnight while the victims were sleeping.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Roark, Bowden or Lock, call the Big Bear Sheriff's Station at 909-866-0100.
Tackling tourism
Today, beginning at 8 a.m. the Visit Big Bear board will hear ideas for mitigating the tourism impacts experienced in Big Bear the past several months.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush, and Marc Stamer of the Forest Service will discuss ideas for mitigating the impacts and ask the Visit Big Bear for assistance.
Ironically, it's exactly the opposite problem the community leaders thought might happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rush said. When the stay-at-home orders were issued and businesses were forced to close, it was expected that as a tourism based economy, Big Bear would suffer with the lack of visitors.
After a short time, even before businesses fully began reopening, the visitors began arriving. The visitor population has exceeded records for months, with midweek seeming like weekends and weekends like holidays.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. today. We will bring you more on this story later today and in the Sept. 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(1) comment
"Ironically, it's exactly the opposite problem the community leaders thought might happen..."
Seriously? Everyone else knew what would happen except the City Manager? That's a gutsy take.
Not sure why a meeting, especially between Visit Big Bear and BBL which appears to be one in the same, would be announced. Maybe it's a "See how seriously we're taking this" type of thing?
Hey City Council? Do yourselves a BIG favor and join some of the local Facebook pages. Should be a given anyway. And they can see the stories of hundreds of locals who are taking it in the shorts and getting NOTHING in return. STR's, PARTICULARLY, Airbnb's, are destroying this place. That's not hyperbole. And there's a handful of men who know that and have turned their backs over these past months for their own gain. It's blatantly obvious. So let's announce a MEETING at the end of August. I'm sure BIG changes are coming, right?
Maybe what will come out of it is some type of public outreach. Where residents, throughout the valley, can share their experiences. But who knows? MAYBE there's already some efforts underway to bring Airbnb to task like SO many other tourist cities and towns have successfully done to protect their citizens and their communities. The only way things will change is if the short term greed is forced to end. Could happen. It really could.
