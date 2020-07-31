Village to remain open
During a special meeting on July 30, the Big Bear Lake City Council decided not to close the Village streets again this weekend or next.
According to City Manager Frank Rush, there were a number of reasons for the council's decision including the fact that not many Village businesses took advantage of the closure offering more operating space.
Rush said ideas are still being considered and he is asking for input. The matter may be discussed again at the council's regular meeting on Aug. 10.
Case count adjusted
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear was adjusted down yesterday with the cumulative total dropping to 66. It was reported the previous day to be 68 cases.
The data shows one less case each reported in Big Bear City and the city of Big Bear Lake.
San Bernardino County's positivity rate is at 13 percent and the seven day averages is at 19.7 percent. There are currently 608 people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 and another 108 who are suspected to be COVID-19 positive. There are 190 ICU beds available in the county.
School starts Monday
Although it's going to be different than years past, the first day of school for Bear Valley Unified is Monday, Aug. 3.
Distance learning for all students is in place. Teachers will be in classrooms interacting with live instruction via Google Meets and Zoom.
All students have been issued devices this year. Students are asked to use the school district-issued devices rather than their personal computers.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for eligible students beginning Aug. 3. Grab and Go breakfast and lunch is available Mondays and Wednesdays, with two days of meals provided each day. Additionally, there are meals delivered to several bus stops for qualified students.
For more information, visit www.bearvalleyusd.org.
Big Bear Now magazine
The July issue of Big Bear Now magazine is out. It's available at several locations throughout the Valley or by clicking here.
