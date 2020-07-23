Big Bear case count increases
It's no surprise that there are more positive cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear and throughout the state and country, says Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear. As people begin to be more active, start intermingling and traveling outside their city of residence, cases are increasing, he says.
Big Bear now has 45 confirmed cases, a cumulative count since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The majority of the cases have been reported since July 1. The latest data may not include those cases that may be a result of the July 4 holiday weekend, according to Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager.
Village streets to be closed this weekend
The Big Bear Lake City Council voted 3-0 to approve a proposal for a trial closure of Pine Knot Avenue to motorized traffic this weekend.
Pine Knot Avenue will close at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, and remain closed until Sunday, July 26, at 10 p.m. Village Drive will remain open to vehicular traffic, but parking spots on the street will be blocked off. The diagonal parking spots will be offered to businesses along Village Drive to expand outdoor dining operations.
The trial option allows Big Bear restaurants to add more outdoor seating, and retail businesses are able to use the additional space to display merchandise.
On Pine Knot, pedestrians will use the street for walking to create more physical distance. On Village Drive, the pedestrian traffic is restricted to the sidewalks.
If the trial closure is deemed successful, the City Council may consider extending the plan. The council would call a special meeting as early as next week to consider the extension.
Device check out
With Bear Valley Unified Schools starting the school year with full distance learning, the district is making sure all students have the technology for a successful education.
All Bear Valley Unified School District students will be issued a district device for the 2020-21 school year. The district asks that students use the issued device rather than a personal device as personal devices aren't set up with the secure personalized interface to allow students access to their grade level learning tools.
Parents must complete the Device Checkout Form. Students will need their devices prior to the first day of school.
Distribution begins Tuesday, July 28, for Chautauqua High School, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Big Bear Middle School: July 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Baldwin Lane Elementary: July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Big Bear Elementary: July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• North Shore Elementary: July 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Big Bear High School: July 31, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The first day of school is Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.