One new case of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear
As of June 6, there are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear Valley. An additional case has been reported in the city of Big Bear Lake bringing the total to seven. There are three confirmed cases in the unincorporated areas of the Valley. The county did not update its dashboard on June 7.
San Bernardino County cases now stand at 6,040 with 224 deaths associated with the coronavirus.
Plane crash claims three victims
A single engine Cessna crashed in the hillside near Mentone on June 5 killing all three people onboard. Big Bear resident Shery Doucette and her 11-year-old daughter Gineva died in the crash. The name of the third person has not been released.
Shery leaves behind three sons. She was the administrative analyst for the Big Bear Airport District and was a member of the Goldsmiths Sports and Holloways Marina families as well. A GoFundMe fundraising account has been established to help the family. To donate, click here.
Arctic Circle closure begins today
Caltrans begins a rock-scale project in the Arctic Circle area of Highway 18 today, which will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project is expected to be complete June 26.
Big Bear Lake City Council meets in person tonight
The June 8 meeting is the first since March that will allow the public to attend in person. The meeting will not take place via Zoom. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place for the public and City Council members and staff. Face coverings are required.
The City Council is expected to approve a number of items under the consent calendar, including the winter operations report.
Also on the agenda is a resolution rescinding a November ballot measure related to public safety. The measure approved for the ballot in October 2019 would have increased the transient occupancy tax by 2 percent if approved, with 1 percent going to fire services and 1 percent to law enforcement services.
City Manager Frank Rush will also provide an update on COVID-19 in Big Bear Lake during the meeting.
The meeting will also be broadcast on Spectrum channel 182 and livestreamed on the city's website at www.citybigbearlake.com.
Graduations, promotion planned this week
Big Bear High School and Chautauqua High School will hold drive-by graduation ceremonies this week and Big Bear Middle School's promotion ceremony will be held virtually.
The events come as the state superintendent plans to release guidelines on how school districts in the state will operate in the 2020-21 school year. Bear Valley Unified School District board members came to a consensus last week to re-open full time with 100 percent of its students in August. It's unknown if the state guidelines will change the plan for Bear Valley. More on this story will be posted on the Grizzly website and be found in the June 10 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
