Education Foundation meets today
The Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation board meets today at 3:30 p.m. to discuss potential projects.
On the agenda is a discussion of applying to San Bernardino County for land use applications and preparation of initial study documents for moving forward with community fields and an aquatic center.
Additionally, the board will discuss whether to bring the discussions to the school board regarding adding the high school sports field and aquatic center to a Prop 68 grant application.
The Education Foundation meets at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, click here.
School board will meet Sept. 2
Following the Education Foundation meeting Sept. 1, the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees meets Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
On the agenda is whether to begin the discussions regarding the Foundation's Prop 68 grant application for the fields and aquatic center.
The school board will also hear a presentation from Lisa Waner on the 2020-21 Learning Continuity Plan. Waner is the executive director for 6-12 grade curriculum/instruction.
One more meeting
The Big Bear Municipal Water District is also scheduled to meet this week in advance of the Labor Day holiday. The board meets at 1 p.m. Sept. 3.
The board's agenda is light, with the only action item a change order for a parking lot project. The board meets in person at the MWD offices.
What we're working on for the Sept. 2 issue of Big Bear Grizzly:
• Game of Skate. Rim Family Services will host the skateboarding competition Sept. 10 following all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
• Filing suit. Environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to stop the Moon Camp project in Fawnskin. The supervisors approved the project in August.
• Helping hand. Local agencies join forces to keep Big Bear clean during the holiday weekend and beyond.
• Who can open, who can't. The new state guidelines went into effect Aug. 31. Hair salons can reopen, but that's about the only change for now.
These stories and more in the Sept. 2 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly
