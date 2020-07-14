New restrictions in place as COVID-19 continues to spread
Gyms and fitness centers will be dark this morning in Big Bear and most of California, unless they can move their operations outside. And you won't be able to get your hair cut, nails done, attend worship services inside and may continue working from home based on Governor Gavin Newsom's latest modifications to the stay at home order.
On July 13 Newsom used the dimmer switch to close indoor operations for fitness centers, personal care facilities, hair and nail salons and noncritical offices in the counties on the watch list. That includes San Bernardino County and Big Bear. The restrictions are effective immediately.
If the operations can be moved outside, the businesses can continue to operate. Similar to when Newsom closed indoor dining and restaurants set up make-shift patios, we could see fitness center moving workouts outside.
City will enforce governor's modifications
Big Bear Lake's City Council voted to accept the Federal CARES Act funding associated with COVID-19. That includes a requirement that the governor's orders and future orders must be followed and enforced.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush told the council at its July 13 meeting that eligibility for the funds requires compliance with all state and public health orders. Additionally, the county and cities within San Bernardino County have about $73 million on the line under the federal CARES Act. Rush said he would hate for Big Bear Lake's actions to put those funds in jeopardy for others with noncompliance.
City code compliance officers will be out delivering masks for those who don't have them and educating businesses and the public on the latest orders. They will stress the need to be safe, Rush said.
Tomorrow is tax day
July 15 is the day when you are required to file your income tax return. Filing day was postponed from April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• What will school look like for Big Bear? The Bear Valley Unified school district is working on all the options for the 2020-21 school year, which begins Aug. 3.
• Election season begins. The filing period for those interested in running for a seat on a local board opened July 13. We'll update you on who is putting on their campaign hats.
• Thrift stores adapt. In the COVID-19 era, thrift stores and donations to those stores have changed.
• Making the most of down time. Choosing not to open in 2020, the Big Bear Historical Society is renovating the grounds and making use of the summer season to prepare for next year.
