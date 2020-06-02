Big Bear Fire boards meet this evening
The Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District meets at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Big Bear Fire Authority at 5 p.m. The Big Bear City Community Services District board, which also has some oversight in the Fire Department, met Monday evening.
The Big Bear Lake and Big Bear City board considered routine business related to the Fire Authority budget. Each agency must adopt the Fire Authority budget due to tax collections that are passed through to the authority.
At the 5 p.m. meeting, the full board, which includes the Big Bear Lake Fire Protection District board members and the CSD board members, will consider the budget for 2020-21.
Significant changes in operations are included in the budget for the coming year due to revenues not matching expenses. Measure I, which was before voters in March, would have formed a Community Facilities District to augment funding for the department. The measure failed.
As a result, administration put together a plan that reduces daily staffing, implements ambulance operator positions and resulted in the reduction of office staff shortly after the March 3 primary election.
Also on the agenda is discussion of whether to put together a request for proposal to seek operations of the department by an outside agency such as San Bernardino County Fire or CalFire. Both of those agencies are facing budget shortfalls, as well.
County fire has a measure on the November ballot asking voters to increase funding through FP5. The measure was implemented previously but the county was forced to put it before voters when voters in various communities objected. If the measure fails, there is the possibility of 19 stations closing and hundreds of firefighters laid off. County fire operates the station in Fawnskin.
What we're working on for the June 3 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• It's honeydew not sap. So what's the difference? The sap-like substance you've seen on vehicles is caused by aphids.
• School board looks ahead. Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees will review a draft of what the 2020-21 school year might look like. But don't expect a decision soon. It could be mid July before the board chooses an alternative.
• Will high school sports return for Big Bear? We talked to the CIF SS commissioner and Big Bear officials regarding if and when prep sports might return in the fall and beyond.
• Time to prepare for summer fire season. With all that we've been through in the first half of 2020, we can't forget that summer is on the horizon and that means wildfire season. Preparation is key to keep your home and family safe.
• The trail less traveled. Summer activities in the mountains includes hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. The trails in the mountains surrounding Big Bear are endless. We'll explore a few of the less traveled trails in our Weekend Outlook section of this week's issue.
These stories and more can be found in the June 3 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly and online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
