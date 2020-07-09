COVID-19 cases inch up in Big Bear
The total of coronavirus cases in Big Bear Valley reached 18 as of July 8. There are 11 confirmed cases in the city of Big Bear Lake and seven in the unincorporated areas of the Valley.
San Bernardino County reports 16,586 total cases, with 9,072 patients recovered. Hospitalizations are on the rise in the county, with 501 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in the county. There are 78 surge beds now in use, a 20 percent increase from the previous day.
Airport district moves closer to new terminal
On Wednesday, the Big Bear Airport District board voted to hire a financial consultant to help with the dollars and cents portion of a new terminal building.
However, the general manager Ryan Goss won't sign the contract just yet as he explores new financing information. See more on the story on www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
San Bernardino County reports COVID-19 test shortage
Several testing events planned in San Bernardino County this week will be limited due to a shortage in testing supplies. The shortage in the supply chain for testing is happening throughout the state and country.
Anyone with an existing appointment should check email to determine if the test will take place.
Election season begins
Monday, July 13, marks the opening for candidates interested in running for a seat on a governing board to obtain and file the necessary paperwork. Seats are open on all governing boards in Big Bear Valley.
We will follow the filings and report who will be campaigning for votes this fall. The filing period ends Aug. 7 unless an incumbent chooses not to file. The filing period for that particular agency is extended five days to allow anyone else interested to file paperwork.
