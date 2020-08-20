Heavy rains pound Big Bear
Mother Nature let loose on portions of Big Bear Valley Aug. 18. Thunder, lightning, rain and hail fell across the Valley.
Rain started by 10 a.m. with as much as an inch reported in about a half hour. There were reports of flooding in some areas during the downpours.
The excessive heat warning expires tonight. The forecast calls for diminishing thunderstorms, but there is still a chance for more rain through the weekend.
School district reports third COVID-19 case
A third staff member at North Shore Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. There are two others who were reported earlier. All are in quarantine at home. The school is undergoing a deep sanitizing and will be closed to staff until that process is complete.
No students are on campus. All Bear Valley Unified School District students are participating in distance learning. Only staff members are on campuses. Teachers can teach from their classrooms or a home office.
MWD to consider TrouTfest today
The Big Bear Municipal Water District board is scheduled to consider whether to grant a permit for the annual Western Outdoor News TrouTfest. The board meeting begins at 1 p.m.
The annual trout tournament has drawn as many as 800 participants in its heyday, according to Rick Bates, who manages events for the city of Big Bear Lake. Last year the number was closer to 400, he said.
The fishing allows for social distancing, but there are some concerns the MWD board will address. The launch ramps are limited in the numbers of boats that can launch as well as parking. This could cause crowds on the streets as participants seek parking, if they are able to launch.
Read more on the story here and look for results of the board action on www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Bear Valley Unified considers waiver
At its Aug. 19 meeting, the Bear Valley Unified School District board heard a presentation by Superintendent Mary Suzuki regarding the waiver process to allow elementary grade level students to return to campus. The waiver is submitted to the state department of public health for approval.
Suzuki said there are a number of steps that need to be taken before the waiver could be submitted. The waiver would need support from teachers, parents and the board before being submitted.
Suzuki said early on, parents and elementary teachers were in favor of wanting kids back on campus, but now three weeks into distance learning, as well as knowing people who have contracted the coronavirus the thoughts may have changed.
Any return to campus would be slow, if approved. It would involve one or two grade levels in a hybrid model at first, bringing more students back in stages, Suzuki said. Any return most likely wouldn't take place until after the October break.
