Big Bear COVID-19 cases increase
After weeks of no new cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear, Big Bear has reported new cases the past several days. The current count is at 13.
The new cases are not attributed to the June 19 testing site held in Big Bear. Those results have not been released as yet.
Big Bear Lake has eight confirmed cases and the unincorporated areas report five cases of COVID-19.
Fireworks show still on, officials monitoring data
When the Big Bear Lake City Council voted to move forward with the July 4 fireworks show there were fewer cases and the council said the crowds visiting Big Bear would be here with or without fireworks. That meeting was on June 16. Two days later Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask order and cases around the state began to increase.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said city leaders are watching the data in terms of the increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use for coronavirus patients. The July 4 fireworks show can and will be postponed if it becomes necessary, Rush said. The COVID-19 situation is as fluid now as it was several weeks ago, Rush said.
San Bernardino County plans special meeting
Later today, beginning at 3 p.m. the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will gather for a special meeting to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
San Bernardino County is one of 19 on a watch list and one of several receiving a recommendation from the governor to shut down bars in the county. The closure would include bars, pubs, brewpubs and wine tasting rooms. Restaurants whose primary business is serving food can keep their bars open.
The board will also discuss ways to encourage social distancing and the requirement to wear face coverings. The public can view the meeting by clicking here.
What we're working on for the July 1 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• The latest on the Big Bear fireworks show. With cases on the rise, officials are weighing the pros and cons of holding the fireworks show on July 4.
• Beat the traffic. With or without a fireworks show on July 4, Big Bear is expected to be busy for the holiday weekend. There is a plan for the holiday after the show, but traffic jams are possible all weekend long.
• She's writing. Christie Walker of Baldwin Lake just published her fourth book and is doing research for No. 5. We talk to her about the newest release.
• High school sports still in limbo. Big Bear High School athletes are required to have a physical exam prior to playing. Dr. Chris Fagan is offering the physicals, but will there even be a sports season in the fall?
• Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender features the holiday fun run, community bike rides and more. Found only online each week. Click here to see the June 26 issue ICYMI.
