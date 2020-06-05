Big Bear cases of COVID-19 remain at 9
As the 14-day period following the Memorial Day weekend nears, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Big Bear Valley. There are six confirmed cases in the city of Big Bear Lake and three in the unincorporated areas of the Valley. The numbers haven't changed in almost a month.
The Memorial Day weekend was the beginning of the return of visitors in large numbers to the Valley following the more than a two-month closure under the governor's stay at home order due to COVID-19. Businesses began re-opening for the holiday weekend, and restaurants were allowed dine-in seating by Sunday of the holiday weekend.
The trails less traveled
Hiking is a popular activity in Big Bear with the hundreds of miles of trails in the San Bernardino National Forest beckoning. Reporter Kathy Portie shares some of the least traveled trails to try in her Weekend Outlook feature.
Peaceful protests continue in Big Bear
On June 3 a peaceful protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement took place at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Interlaken Center in Big Bear Lake. A group returned on June 4 to the same location.
There was a law enforcement presence both days. Sheriff's deputies parked in the Vons parking lot watching and could be seen speaking with members of the public.
Big Bear High School teacher Brian Adams delivered food to the protest group June 4, as many of the protesters were students. The group has been mostly well received with passing motorists honking in support.
More free masks
More than 2,000 free face coverings were handed out in the Village area of Big Bear Lake May 30-31. The giveaway continues Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7.
Visit Big Bear and the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce man booths on Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue to provide masks to anyone who doesn't have one and to offer information on the guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing. The city of Big Bear Lake provided the face coverings.
Many Big Bear businesses require customers to wear face coverings to enter. Business owners and employees are also wearing face coverings. The goal is to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Valley and keep the number of cases low.
