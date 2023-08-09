Events such as last weekend’s Tour de Big Bear would not have been possible without the efforts of hundreds of Big Bear Valley volunteers … approximately 400 volunteers, to be exact. These volunteers came from a variety of Big Bear service groups, non-profits, organizations, and local cycling teams to staff the massive cycling event that brings thousands of people to Big Bear,
many of them first-time visitors.
“Every year I am so amazed at the way our community comes together, opening its doors to our visitors. Our volunteers are always so welcoming, enthusiastic, and such great hosts and ambassadors of our Valley,” said Chris Barnes, president of the Big Bear Cycling Association and race director for Tour de Big Bear.
Tour de Big Bear started in 2009, with Barnes taking the helm in 2019. “Recently, Tour de Big Bear was voted the number one Grand Fondo (Italian for Big Ride) in North America. I am convinced it is because of the efforts of our volunteer groups. They do such a great job.”
Ron Peavy, former Superintendent of Schools for Big Bear Valley, has been a Tour de Big Bear volunteer for the past ten years. Peavy also volunteers with Rotary, the Presbyterian Church, and for the Bear Valley Unified School District. “Ron is just a guy who can’t say ‘No,’” said Ron’s wife, Elena Peavy, who is also a volunteer.
The 2021 Volunteering in America Report compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau and Americorps found that 60.7M adults (23.2 percent) volunteered 4.1 billion hours with an estimated economic value of 122.9 billion dollars.
A unique aspect of the Big Bear volunteer community is how they cross-pollinate between organizations and generations. For example, Tour de Big Bear pulls volunteers from over 19 different organizations from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to the Pilots Association, from the Miss Big Bear Pageant contestants to the High School wrestling team, to name but a few.
“We participate because it’s fun,” said Jim Eakin, vice president of the Big Bear Antique Car Club, which provided seven classic vehicles used as pace cars for the riders. They also hosted their infamous bike wash aid station.
Janet Dooley, treasurer for Open Air Big Bear—an umbrella organization for numerous events—also finds the people she needs for a particular event by reaching out to other organizations such as Citizens on Patrol and the Interact Club, which have volunteering as part of their mission. “I volunteer because it’s a great way to meet interesting people. These are the people who actually do things and make a difference in our community,” said Dooley. “It’s great to be around people of different generations, different interests, and abilities.”
Tour de Big Bear isn’t the only event that depends on a huge volunteer base to get the job done. The 2022 Kodiak Ultra Marathon utilized the skills of 350 volunteers totaling more than 2,000 contributed volunteer hours.
“The number of people who volunteer is truly amazing,” said Susie Schmelzer, race director of the Kodiak Ultra Marathon, the Holcomb Valley Trail Run, and the Highlander Adventure. Schmelzer also calls on members from other organizations to staff her events. “In addition to volunteers who are runners, we have volunteers from local organizations such as the Bear Valley
SAR Team, Southern California Mountains Foundation, and radio operators from the Mountaintop Amateur Radio Association. These are folks that love to get involved in the community and contribute with their special interests and skill sets,” said Schmelzer.
While these huge athletic events utilize hundreds of volunteers each year, there are an equal number of volunteers working quietly behind the scenes at numerous non-profits and service organizations across the Big Bear Valley. One such organization, Meals on Wheels, depends solely on a fleet of volunteer drivers to deliver nourishing meals to individuals in need. Retired ROP Coordinator for San Bernardino County Schools in Big Bear, Estelle Hooker, is a
volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels. “Being a Meals on Wheels driver gives me a purpose when I am not traveling. The clients are very appreciative and thank you as you’re delivering their meals. It’s a ‘feel good’ situation,” said Hooker.
Another local volunteer, Sandy Senft, gives approximately 100 hours a year to six Big Bear organizations: AAUW, Arts Council, Ed Trust, Rotary, Sierra Club, and the Soroptimists. Many of these service groups raise money, through volunteer efforts, to provide scholarships to Big Bear youth. Why does she volunteer? “I have met some amazing people and I get satisfaction.
from being involved in the community,” said Senft.
Without the generous donation of time and talent from Big Bear residents, many of the events and service organizations that do so much for Big Bear Valley could not operate. “There is no way we could run Tour de Big Bear without volunteers and their generosity,” said Pam Orr, the volunteer in charge of registration for the event. Janet Dooley agrees. “These events literally could not happen without volunteers. They make the world go round.”