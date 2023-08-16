When Old Mother Hubbard went to her cupboard to get her poor dog a bone, she found her cupboard was bare. If Ms. Hubbard had lived in Big Bear, she could have avoided those bare cupboards by stopping in at Bear Cupboards Market located just outside The Village “L” at 40850 Village Drive.
Bear Cupboards Market is a boutique shop offering kitchen staples, fun treats, farm fresh produce and locally made items such as artisan bread. Open Thursday through Sunday, the market sources produce from the farmers market, which allows customers to shop organic and locally throughout the weekend.
Three friends, Dustin Landcaster, Maya Brenner and Sarah Dietz, got the idea to open a small market during the pandemic. Lancaster, a restaurant and bar operator in Los Angeles, bought a cabin in Big Bear Lake with his wife and now business partner, Brenner.
They spent many weekends in Big Bear, often bringing food from Los Angeles for themselves and their family. After bemoaning the lack of options in Big Bear and wishing they didn’t have to brave the crowds at the grocery store, they, along with their business partner, Sarah Dietz — co-owner of Sōgo Roll Bar, a sushi bar in LA — decided to open a small market in Big Bear.
“We decided to open our shop, filling it with all the ingredients we love to cook with, as well as wine, beer and home goods,” Dietz said.
“It’s meant to be a one-stop shop for anyone who finds themselves up the mountain.”
The owners have put a lot of intention behind the items they stock, striving for the best brand in each category of every product they sell. By offering a different array of products than other Big Bear stores, Bear Cupboards Market has carved out a unique niche in Big Bear for food and produce.
While Big Bear locals have access to Tuesday’s farmers market, visitors arriving for the weekend do not. While the offerings of fresh produce are limited at Bear Cupboards Market, everything is locally sourced, allowing visitors to purchase locally grown food.
“We think that local and sustainable farms are the best source of produce, and so we’re excited to source food from the farmers market on a weekly basis,” said Dietz.
With its location in the Village, Bear Cupboards Market has positioned itself as the go-to shop to pick up nutritious drinks and snacks or to stock up on healthy ingredients to make a delicious meal.
“We see our store as a real community meeting place. We’ve made such great connections and friends through the shop already, and we see it as an ongoing dialogue with the community. We’re always open to suggestions and requests about new products we can stock and how best to meet the needs of our neighbors,” said Dietz.
Ms. Hubbard will be pleased to know that Bear Cupboards Market welcomes both two-legged and four-legged shoppers.