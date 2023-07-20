Part of the 100 Deadliest Days traffic safety campaign is to educate the public on safe driving during a time bad driving habits create dangerous roads.
The Office of Traffic Safety reports the second leading cause of death and injury in traffic collisions is driving impaired. Drunk and drugged driving was a factor in over 2,290 traffic fatalities or injuries on San Bernardino County roads in 2020.
One group of visiting college students recently discovered first-hand the effects that drinking and driving have on a community. The group rented a home in the 400 block of East Meadow Lane in Big Bear City. On June 24, one of the students parked their vehicle, a blue Honda Civic, in the approved parking spot next to the property’s fence line and driveway. Around 6:50 p.m., the students and neighbors heard noises outside and went to investigate. They were shocked to find the Civic had rear-end damage and was pushed several feet into the wooden fence.
In a video released to the Grizzly by the victim, a driver in a white pickup truck comes into view of the video camera and passes by the Honda. A few seconds pass and then an engine revs for about 18 seconds. The pickup truck comes back into camera view going backwards down the road. The driver backs into the Honda and drives off.
The noise and commotion from the incident drew attention to neighbors and prompted a call to CHP.
CHP Officer J. Brown arrived on scene and gathered evidence and witness statements that led him to the address of the registered owner of the truck. When Brown arrived at the address in the 600 block of East Meadow Lane in Big Bear City, he found a man getting out of the driver’s side of a white pickup truck with damage to the rear of the vehicle. Brown noted the license plate matched that of witness statements.
The driver, identified as Tyler Allen Sallade, 40, of Big Bear City, told the officer he left the scene of the collision to retrieve his vehicle and insurance information from his residence. Brown noticed Sallade “retrieved his registration from his closed glove box … and looked up his insurance information on his phone in front of me.”
Brown asked Sallade why he didn’t contact the owners of the Honda to let them know about the collision. Sallade said that no one had come outside, so he planned to leave and come back with this vehicle and insurance information.
During the conversation, Brown noticed Sallade appeared to be slurring his speech and smelled like alcohol. Sallade allegedly said he had a few beers while he was playing golf and felt the effects of the alcohol but was fine. He claimed he was shaky and had a dry mouth due to prescription medications.
Sallade was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, and fleeing the scene of an accident. There were no court dates pending at press time for Sallade.
No one was injured in the collision. The property damage to the Honda Civic was extensive and several posts on the wooden fence will have to be repaired.