UPDATE from Cal-trans District 8: Aug. 21 at 11:53 a.m.
Per Eric Dionne, spokesperson for Cal-trans District 8,
- SR-38 will be closed indefinitely at this time. We have engineers that will be making assessments today on all of our district's impacted routes. Until they get to the 38, we will not have any further details. We should have a verbal agreement from a contractor in the coming days to expedite the repairs with an Emergency District Order.
- SR-18 closure has been canceled due to SR-38’s washout. There is a closure right now from Snow Valley to the dam, but that is due to rockslide cleanup operations. That will be cleared ASAP, as crews are on-scene as we speak.
Even as Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a Category 2 storm early on Saturday, the Big Bear Valley was pummeled with heavy rains that washed out portions of SR-38 just north of Heart Bar Campground near mile marker 35 to 36.
SR-38 has a hard closure set up at Bryant Street coming up from Mentone. Down bound lanes are closed at Lake Williams.
Due to extensive road damage the road will be closed to until further notice. This is an on-going story. For updated road information visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov/.
Currently, both SR-38 and SR-18 (from the Big Bear Dam to Snow Valley is closed for planned maintenance). The only open route to Big Bear is SR-18 from Lucerne.