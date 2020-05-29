Good morning, Big Bear, again.
This is just a quick update to let you know I am human and at 4 a.m. when I write the newsletter I looked at the calendar and mixed up my days/dates.
Today, is Friday, May 29. Not May 30. There are two days remaining in May, not one.
Thank you to all the readers who have sent me emails reminding me to be better and get my date correct. I appreciate you reaching out, and that you are reading Good Morning, Big Bear.
And since this is a second edition today, we have an update to a story we reported earlier.
The city of Big Bear Lake, Visit Big Bear and the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce will be handing out free face coverings in the Village this weekend to anyone who doesn't have one.
Visit Big Bear and Chamber staff will be manning the booths from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31. Booths will be set up on Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive.
City Manager Frank Rush said he hopes businesses in Big Bear will require patrons to wear a mask to enter the store or business and that business staff will also wear face coverings.
People should always carry a face covering and wear it in public when interacting with others. The CDC guidelines state the face coverings are to protect others, Rush said. If residents and guests to Big Bear are wearing face coverings, it reduces the likelihood of spreading the coronavirus. "It's not too much to ask," Rush said. The community doesn't want to go backward and face another shutdown, he said.
