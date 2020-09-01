New website set to launch
The Big Bear Grizzly's website will get a makeover. The new site is scheduled to launch Thursday, Sept. 3.
There will be changes in the interactive portions of the site, including the E-edition newsletter and payment portals.
Best of Big Bear
The annual Best of Big Bear Readers Choice awards hosted by the Big Bear Grizzly and Big Bear Now begins Friday, Sept. 4.
Delayed due to COVID-19, the annual readers' choice voting will run through Sept. 30. All voting will be done online. No paper ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Look for a link on the Grizzly website at bigbeargrizzly.net and on our social media pages, and the Big Bear Now app.
