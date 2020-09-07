Time to vote for your favorites
The Best of Big Bear Readers Choice Awards are back. Voting opened Sept. 4 and continues through Sept. 30.
Voting is online only this year due to COVID-19. Vote for your favorite Big Bear business and service. The best burger, best coffee, best roofer and more. And we've added a couple of new categories: best essential worker/business and the business that adapted best during the challenges of 2020.
To cast your vote, click here and then click on the Readers Choice button. Winners and finalists will be featured in a special publication in November.
