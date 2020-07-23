The Recollections issue
The Big Bear Grizzly is turning 80 years old this year. And we're celebrating and asking the community to celebrate their own milestones with us.
Big Bear Now, The Recollections Edition will publish on Aug. 26. It will highlight the milestones of the Valley during the past 80 years. Advertisers can celebrate their business' history, whether your business has been operating for 80 or more years or is brand new to the Valley. Tell your story as part of the fabric of this community.
For more information on how to be a part of this special edition, call Kelsey at 909-316-6819 or Judi at 909-866-3457. Deadline for space is Aug. 1, so don't delay.
She's back — sort of
If you've called the Big Bear Grizzly this past few days, you may have heard a familiar voice on the other end of the line. Karen Sharamitaro has rejoined the Grizzly team, working remotely from Tennessee.
She will be handling classified advertising and circulation, as well as answering the phones and assisting readers with questions.
Karen can be reached through the main number, 909-866-3456. For classified advertising, email classifieds.grizzly@gmail.com.
