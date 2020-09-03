Best of Big Bear
Are you ready, Big Bear? Voting for your favorites — from the best burger to your favorite real estate agent — is here.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 4, voting for the Best of Big Bear Readers' Choice awards begins. The voting is only online this year due to COVID-19. There are two new categories — best essential worker or business, and business that best adapted to COVID-19 regulations, the ones that did it right.
Voting will be easy and can be done right from the Big Bear Grizzly website. Voting is Sept. 4-30. Winners will be announced in November. Look for the voting link on our site tomorrow.
New website
The Big Bear Grizzly redesigned website is set to launch today. We are making sure all the details are in place and hopefully most bugs worked out before the switch.
Let us know what you think.
