2.0 — The Weekender
A new, improved version of the Grizzly Weekender begins publishing this week as an E-edition.
Print publication was suspended due to COVID-19. The Big Bear free publication focused on, well the weekend, but also the many events and activities taking place in Big Bear. With those cancelled, and for other reasons, the Weekender went on hiatus.
With many events cancelled, postponed or rescheduled until later this year, we decided to wake up your weekend with a 2.0 version of the Weekender online only. Check it out and let us know what you think.
The first issue is short, but expect the free Weekender magazine to grow. Special advertising rates will be available for those interested.
Big Bear Now is back
After taking a month off due to COVID-19, Big Bear Now magazine is back. The #bigbearstrong issue focuses on the resilience and recovery of this small town. Free copies are available inside The Grizzly print edition and in select spots around Big Bear. Or you can check it out here.
