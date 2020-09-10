New website today
After a delay to work out some bugs, the Big Bear Grizzly's new website is set to launch today.
We apologize for the delay, but wanted to make the transition as smooth as possible. We know there will be things we missed, so please feel free to share your thoughts.
Best of Big Bear
The annual Best of Big Bear Readers Choice Awards voting is open. Vote for your favorite Big Bear business or service.
All voting is online this year due to restrictions of COVID-19. Voting is open until Sept. 30. The winners and finalists will be featured in a special section in November, so make sure you let your favorites know you appreciate them.
No football contest
We've struggled with this one, but due to the strange times we are in and the uncertainty with sport, the Big Bear Grizzly will not hold it's annual U Pickem Football contest this year.
With no high school games, limited college games and who knows with the pros, we felt the contest just wasn't feasible for 2020. The contest began more than 20 years ago, and we promise it will return bigger and better in 2021.
We are as sad as all our participants not to host this contest this year. We will be working on plans for next year beginning now.
