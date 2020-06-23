Changes for Weekender
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Big Bear Grizzly made the decision to pause publication of the Grizzly Weekender. The Weekender remains paused, at least the print version.
Beginning this week, you can find a new version of The Weekender online as a special section.
Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender will be featured every week on our website at www.bigbeargrizzly.net. This week look for features on hitting the links at Bear Mountain Golf Course and fishing on Big Bear Lake.
Advertising packages will be available for this unique E-edition of Big Bear Grizzly 2.0 — The Weekender, which has the ability to reach 250,000 viewers on average per month.
Big Bear Now is back
If you missed the popular Big Bear Now magazine, never fear. It's back and can be found inside this week's Big Bear Grizzly and online at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
The June issue is our #bigbearstrong issue sharing stories of hope and resilience during a pandemic.
Opening in July
After months of working remotely, the Grizzly office will open in July.
Hours will be limited and will be announced soon. All safety protocols will be in place, including the need for all customers to wear face coverings to enter the office.
We appreciate your patience and support as The Grizzly team joins all of Big Bear in finding our new normal.
