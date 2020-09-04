Technical delay
The Big Bear Grizzly's new website launch has been delayed.
We found a few items that weren't ready to go and made the decision to delay the launch for a few days. We want the transition to be smooth and user friendly.
Look for the new site to be ready to go probably sometime next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.