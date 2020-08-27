Changes ahead
On Sept. 3, the Big Bear Grizzly's website will change. It's getting a new look.
It's been a number of years since the Grizzly redesigned its website, and it is time. We hope you like the end result.
Change isn't easy, and we are having our own anxiety as we get ready for the transition. We ask that you let us know if you have any suggestions or questions.
This newsletter will also look a little different. We are hoping the transition will be seamless, but could also have a hiccup or two as we make the change.
Best of Big Bear
COVID-19 postponed just about everything around the country, including Big Bear. One of those things was the Best of Big Bear annual Readers' Choice awards. Sponsored by the Big Bear Grizzly, voting usually takes place in April/May and the awards are presented in July.
Voting will begin on Sept. 4 this year. All voting will be online. No paper ballots will be counted this year due to the pandemic, and the fact that the Grizzly staff is still working remotely.
A link will be available on our website, and we will promote it here, in our print products, on the Big Bear Now app and on our social media pages. Voting ends Sept. 30.
We've added a couple of categories in relation to the pandemic: best front-line worker or business and business that adapted best to the challenges of 2020-the ones that did it right.
Look for the link on our new site beginning Sept. 4 and vote for your favorite Big Bear businesses and services. Awards will be presented and the special magazine honoring the Best of Big Bear will publish in November before Thanksgiving.
Remember, one vote per email address, no online ballot stuffing.
