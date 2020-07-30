Big Bear Grizzly turns 80
We all know 2020 will be something for the history books that generations to come will study for years.
2020 is also time to celebrate. The Big Bear Grizzly is celebrating 80 years of publishing and being the Media of the Mountain.
On Aug. 26, we will publish a special Recollections edition of Big Bear Now to recognize and honor the history of Big Bear Valley.
We will pay tribute to the businesses, the people and the foundation of this mountaintop community. Whether your business or service has been part of Big Bear for decades or a year, we want to share the celebration with you.
Advertising is offered as full, half or two-third page sizes. All rates include color for the gloss magazine that is sure to be a collector’s item.
Space deadline is Aug. 3.
To be part of this special section, contact Judi or Kelsey at jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com or kbowers.grizzly@gmail.com. Or call us at 909-866-3456.
