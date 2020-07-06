Grizzly office opening delayed
The Big Bear Grizzly staff will continue to work remotely for the next few weeks.
Tentative plans to reopen the office today have been put on hold. We will wait for further updates from Governor Gavin Newsom to determine when we will open the office doors.
When we do resume office hours, they will be limited. The office will be open Mondays and Wednesdays, with hours to be determined. Stay tuned for updates.
The Grizzly staff is available by phone or email at all times. Call 909-866-3456 for information.
