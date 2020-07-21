Good morning, Big Bear. Its Tuesday, July 21.
Big Bear is on repeat in terms of weather these days. Daytime highs in the low to mid 80s an overnight lows in the 40s. Tomorrow might be slightly cooler, but the change won't be very noticeable during the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. But the overnight low tomorrow will dip into the 30s.
No moisture in the forecast, just warm, dry days. Fire danger is high. Stay vigilant and be cautious.
