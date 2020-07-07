Good morning, Big Bear. It's Tuesday, July 7. It's going to be a little cooler today, not that it will be very noticeabe.
Today's high will be in the upper 70s, where it will remain for a couple of days. By Wednesday, temperatures will be back to the mid 80s.
Summer weather is here. It's hot and dry, and fire danger is a concern. Create defensible space around your home, clear pine needles from your roof and rain gutters and get rid of those pesty weeds that seem to grow from the rocks that also grow in Big Bear.
Stay safe, stay well. Wear your face covering.
