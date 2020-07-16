Good morning, Big Bear. Thank you for starting your day with us.
On this Thursday, Jul 16, you can expect low to mid-80s, and you can just hit the repeat button for the next week. Sunny skies and mild summer temperatures are in the forecast. Summer days are here to stay.
Remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and a hat when outdoors. Don't leave pets or children in hot cars. And remember your smartphone is also affected by the heat, so don't leave it in a hot car either.
Today remember we are never to old to become better versions of ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.