Good morning, Big Bear. It's Friday. You've made it to the weekend, and it's going to be perfect summer weather on the mountaintop.
Sunny, clear skies with highs in the low to mid 80s for the weekend and all through next week. By late next week we could see summer thunderstorms begin to make their way to the mountains. We'll keep you posted.
May your day and weekend be filled with blessings and love.
