Good morning, Big Bear. It's Monday, July 13. It will be another hot week in the mountains.
It was a scorcher by Big Bear standards during the weekend with temperatures reading the upper 80s and even 90s in some areas of the mountain. A slight cool down begins today with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 80s.
With this sweltering weather, remember to stay hydrated. Don't foget your pets, make sure they have plenty of water and shade if they are outside.
Today is national french fry day. Make it a delicious day, Big Bear.
