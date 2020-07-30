Good morning, Big Bear. We appreciate you starting your day with us.
It's going to be another ideal summer day in the mountains. The weather remains on a repeat with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s. The forecast calls for a slight warming trend through the weekend. Lows are in the 50s overnightl
Just a reminder to stay hydrated, don't leave children in pets in hot cars and to be cautious as this is fire season. Follow all rules when recreating on the forest to prevent a vegetation fire.
Stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.